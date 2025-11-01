FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, up against the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (5-5-1) vs. Dallas Stars (6-3-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-140)Stars (+116)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (54%)

Panthers vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +172.

Panthers vs Stars Over/Under

  • Panthers versus Stars on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Panthers vs Stars Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Stars, Florida is the favorite at -140, and Dallas is +116 playing on the road.

