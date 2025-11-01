Panthers vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, up against the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Panthers vs Stars Game Info

Florida Panthers (5-5-1) vs. Dallas Stars (6-3-2)

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-140) Stars (+116) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (54%)

Panthers vs Stars Puck Line

The Stars are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Florida, the favorite, is +172.

Panthers vs Stars Over/Under

Panthers versus Stars on Nov. 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Panthers vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Panthers-Stars, Florida is the favorite at -140, and Dallas is +116 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!