NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 5

There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA schedule, including the Golden State Warriors playing the Sacramento Kings.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (87.41% win probability)

Cavaliers (87.41% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -375, 76ers +300

Cavaliers -375, 76ers +300 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, NBCS-PH

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Pacers (77.20% win probability)

Pacers (77.20% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-6.5)

Pacers (-6.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Pacers -270, Nets +220

Pacers -270, Nets +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, YES

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Pistons (80.99% win probability)

Pistons (80.99% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-10.5)

Pistons (-10.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Pistons -490, Jazz +380

Pistons -490, Jazz +380 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, KJZZ, Jazz+

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Celtics (87.52% win probability)

Celtics (87.52% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-12)

Celtics (-12) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Celtics -621, Wizards +460

Celtics -621, Wizards +460 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, MNMT2

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.78% win probability)

Knicks (57.78% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Knicks -198, Timberwolves +166

Knicks -198, Timberwolves +166 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, MSG

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (62.23% win probability)

Grizzlies (62.23% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-7.5)

Rockets (-7.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Rockets -300, Grizzlies +245

Rockets -300, Grizzlies +245 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (80.82% win probability)

Mavericks (80.82% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-7.5)

Mavericks (-7.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -295, Pelicans +240

Mavericks -295, Pelicans +240 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (68.20% win probability)

Nuggets (68.20% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-9.5)

Nuggets (-9.5) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -370, Heat +295

Nuggets -370, Heat +295 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, ALT, KTVD, KUSA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Lakers (72.56% win probability)

Lakers (72.56% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-3)

Lakers (-3) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Lakers -144, Spurs +122

Lakers -144, Spurs +122 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, FDSSW

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Kings (55.39% win probability)

Kings (55.39% win probability) Spread: Kings (-2.5)

Kings (-2.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Kings -148, Warriors +126

Kings -148, Warriors +126 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-CA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (67.66% win probability)

Thunder (67.66% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-5.5)

Thunder (-5.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Thunder -210, Trail Blazers +176

Thunder -210, Trail Blazers +176 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, FDSOK

