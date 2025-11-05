NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 5
There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA schedule, including the Golden State Warriors playing the Sacramento Kings.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (87.41% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -375, 76ers +300
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, NBCS-PH
Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (77.20% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-6.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -270, Nets +220
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, YES
Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (80.99% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-10.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -490, Jazz +380
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, KJZZ, Jazz+
Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (87.52% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-12)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -621, Wizards +460
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, MNMT2
New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (57.78% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -198, Timberwolves +166
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, MSG
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (62.23% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-7.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -300, Grizzlies +245
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSSE
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (80.82% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-7.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -295, Pelicans +240
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (68.20% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-9.5)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -370, Heat +295
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, ALT, KTVD, KUSA
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (72.56% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-3)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -144, Spurs +122
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, FDSSW
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Kings (55.39% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-2.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Kings -148, Warriors +126
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-CA
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (67.66% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-5.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -210, Trail Blazers +176
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, FDSOK
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
