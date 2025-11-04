FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Panthers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Florida Panthers are among the NHL squads busy on Tuesday, up against the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (6-5-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (7-3-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-142)Ducks (+118)6.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Panthers win (63.2%)

Panthers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Panthers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Panthers are +172 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -215.

Panthers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Panthers-Ducks on Nov. 4 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -140.

Panthers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -142 favorite despite being on the road.

