NHL
Panthers vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Panthers vs Canucks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (9-8-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (8-9-2)
- Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-310)
|Canucks (+245)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (67.6%)
Panthers vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are -122 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being +100.
Panthers vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers versus Canucks matchup on Nov. 17 has been set at 6.5, with +116 odds on the over and -142 odds on the under.
Panthers vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +245 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -310 favorite at home.