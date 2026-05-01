Padres vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs White Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (19-11) vs. Chicago White Sox (14-17)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and CHSN

Padres vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-144) | CHW: (+122)

SD: (-144) | CHW: (+122) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-176)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | CHW: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Padres vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: German Marquez (Padres) - 3-1, 4.38 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 1-1, 3.52 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to German Marquez (3-1, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Noah Schultz (1-1, 3.52 ERA). Marquez and his team are 4-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Marquez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Schultz's three starts with a set spread. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Schultz starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (58.6%)

Padres vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -144 favorite at home.

Padres vs White Sox Spread

The Padres are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -176 to cover.

The over/under for Padres-White Sox on May 1 is 8. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 30 opportunities.

The Padres are 19-11-0 against the spread in their 30 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 11-15 in those games.

Chicago has an 8-11 record (winning 42.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

In the 29 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-13-0).

The White Sox have put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .431. He's batting .275 on the season.

He is 48th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Manny Machado has four doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He's batting .222 and slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average is 133rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 105th.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego in total hits (27) this season, and 10 of those have gone for extra bases.

Jackson Merrill is batting .200 with a .270 OBP and 15 RBI for San Diego this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .215. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 142nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 39th and he is 65th in slugging.

Vargas enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami paces his team with 26 hits and a .375 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .236 while slugging .564.

His batting average is 110th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .234 with five doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .339 slugging percentage paces his team.

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