Mets vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the New York Mets facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Angels Game Info

New York Mets (10-21) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-20)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and WPIX

Mets vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

NYM: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172)

NYM: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mets vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA vs Walbert Urena (Angels) - 0-3, 4.76 ERA

The Mets will look to Christian Scott versus the Angels and Walbert Urena (0-3). Scott helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Scott's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Urena has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the underdog on the moneyline for two Urena starts this season -- they lost both.

Mets vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (50.1%)

Mets vs Angels Moneyline

The Mets vs Angels moneyline has New York as a -112 favorite, while Los Angeles is a -104 underdog at home.

Mets vs Angels Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Angels. The Mets are +142 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -172.

Mets vs Angels Over/Under

Mets versus Angels, on May 1, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with eight wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious eight times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 13 of their 31 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 10-21-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. They've finished 9-14 in those games.

Los Angeles has gone 9-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (39.1%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-15-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 15-16-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.4% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .590, fueled by an OBP of .272 and a team-best slugging percentage of .317 this season. He has a .230 batting average.

He ranks 121st in batting average, 165th in on-base percentage, and 154th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Juan Soto is hitting .345 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .441.

Soto takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Francisco Alvarez has 19 hits and is batting .226 this season.

Marcus Semien has one home run, nine RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 27 hits with a .431 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both statistics. He's batting .248 and slugging .569.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 93rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Trout enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Zach Neto has eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .233. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average is 116th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .239.

Jorge Soler is batting .235 with five doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

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