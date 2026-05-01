Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-11) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-13)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-176) | STL: (+148)

LAD: (-176) | STL: (+148) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | STL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 2-0, 4.78 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 0-1, 4.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (2-0) to the mound, while Matthew Liberatore (0-1) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Sheehan and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Sheehan's team has a record of 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Liberatore's starts. The Cardinals are 4-2 in Liberatore's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.3%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -176 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +148 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Dodgers are -102 to cover, and the Cardinals are -118.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Cardinals on May 1 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (64.5%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 13-8 when favored by -176 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 31 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 15-16-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 28 total times this season. They've gone 16-12 in those games.

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Cardinals have played in 31 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-13-1).

The Cardinals have covered 61.3% of their games this season, going 19-12-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has an OPS of .884, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .518 this season. He has a .321 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Pages will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .406 this season while batting .273 with 23 walks and 21 runs scored. He's slugging .491.

Among qualifiers, he is 53rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles with 29 hits. He is batting .287 this season and 13 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Freddie Freeman has three home runs, 15 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

JJ Wetherholt has five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .256. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 45th in slugging.

Wetherholt brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .293 with four doubles, four home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Alec Burleson's .445 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 47th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jordan Walker has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.552) while pacing the Cardinals in hits (33).

Ivan Herrera leads his team with a .420 OBP.

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