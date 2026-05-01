Athletics vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Athletics will face the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Athletics vs Guardians Game Info

Athletics (17-14) vs. Cleveland Guardians (16-16)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CleGuardians.TV

Athletics vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-138) | CLE: (+118)

OAK: (-138) | CLE: (+118) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

OAK: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-0, 3.24 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-1, 2.97 ERA

The Athletics will call on J.T. Ginn against the Guardians and Joey Cantillo (1-1). Ginn's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ginn's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Guardians have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Cantillo's starts. The Guardians are 3-1 in Cantillo's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (53.5%)

Athletics vs Guardians Moneyline

The Athletics vs Guardians moneyline has the Athletics as a -138 favorite, while the Guardians are a +118 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Guardians Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Athletics are +134 to cover, while the Guardians are -162 to cover.

Athletics vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Athletics-Guardians on May 1, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

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Athletics vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won one of three games when listed as at least -138 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 31 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 19-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have compiled an 8-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

The Guardians have gone 4-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (44.4%).

The Guardians have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-16-0).

The Guardians have collected a 16-15-0 record ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.592) and total hits (41) this season. He's batting .328 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He is sixth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Langeliers hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .478 with five doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Nick Kurtz has 25 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .417. He's batting .236 and slugging .425.

He ranks 110th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging in the majors.

Kurtz enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with two doubles, five walks and three RBIs.

Jacob Wilson has collected 37 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Wilson has logged a hit or more in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Carlos Cortes has been key for Sacramento with 27 hits, an OBP of .462 plus a slugging percentage of .667.

Cortes takes a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .529 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .222 with seven doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 133rd, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 68th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter is batting .257 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has put up an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .404. Both lead the Guardians.

Angel Martinez has collected 25 hits to lead his team.

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