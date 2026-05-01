Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (22-10) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-18)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-184) | COL: (+154)

ATL: (-184) | COL: (+154) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102)

ATL: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-1, 3.62 ERA vs José Quintana (Rockies) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Grant Holmes (2-1) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (1-2) will take the ball for the Rockies. Holmes and his team are 4-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Rockies have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Quintana starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (62.4%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Rockies, Atlanta is the favorite at -184, and Colorado is +154 playing at home.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -118 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -102.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Rockies on May 1 is 10.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 20, or 71.4%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has not lost in three games this year when favored by -184 or better on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 32 chances this season.

The Braves are 21-11-0 against the spread in their 32 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've finished 14-18 in those games.

Colorado is 6-12 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 32 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-19-0).

The Rockies have a 20-12-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (37) this season while batting .296 with 22 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .616.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 28th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Drake Baldwin has a slash line of .308/.384/.500 this season and a team-best OPS of .884.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Baldwin has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three walks and two RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has an OPS of .908, fueled by an OBP of .368 and a team-best slugging percentage of .540 this season.

Albies has recorded a hit in 12 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .410 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 32 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .535.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is batting .315 with six doubles, eight home runs and six walks. He's slugging .652 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Moniak takes a 14-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .385 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

T.J. Rumfield's .412 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He is currently 60th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Hunter Goodman has 28 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Troy Johnston has a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .448. Both lead his team.

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