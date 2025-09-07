Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 7

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (76-65) vs. Colorado Rockies (40-101)

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Sunday, September 7, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-190) | COL: (+160)

SD: (-190) | COL: (+160) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112)

SD: -1.5 (-134) | COL: +1.5 (+112) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 6-11, 4.81 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 5-5, 6.07 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Dylan Cease (6-11) to the mound, while Tanner Gordon (5-5) will take the ball for the Rockies. When Cease starts, his team is 12-16-0 against the spread this season. Cease's team is 12-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Gordon starts, the Rockies have gone 7-3-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Gordon's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (68%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -190 favorite despite being on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Padres are -134 to cover, and the Rockies are +112.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

Padres versus Rockies, on Sept. 7, has an over/under of 11.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (58.9%) in those games.

This season San Diego has been victorious nine times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 61 of their 139 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 75-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have won 36 of the 133 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (27.1%).

Colorado has a 22-74 record (winning just 22.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-74-4 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 57-80-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .261 with 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 82 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado has 153 hits, which leads San Diego batters this season. He's batting .281 with 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the majors.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.391) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Ramon Laureano is batting .300 with a .361 OBP and 70 RBI for San Diego this season.

Laureano takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .331, a slugging percentage of .538, and has 132 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .285).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Goodman brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .526 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and 10 RBIs.

Mickey Moniak is batting .266 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Jordan Beck a has .331 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .247.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

9/5/2025: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/10/2025: 21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/9/2025: 13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/18/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2024: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

