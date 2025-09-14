Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads playing on Sunday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (80-68) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-107)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and COLR

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-375) | COL: (+300)

SD: (-375) | COL: (+300) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130)

SD: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish (Padres) - 3-5, 5.65 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-13, 6.31 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Yu Darvish (3-5, 5.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to German Marquez (3-13, 6.31 ERA). Darvish and his team have a record of 7-4-0 against the spread when he starts. When Darvish starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The Rockies have a 7-15-0 record against the spread in Marquez's starts. The Rockies are 5-15 in Marquez's 20 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (67.8%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Rockies, San Diego is the favorite at -375, and Colorado is +300 playing on the road.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -156 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +130.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Padres-Rockies on Sept. 14, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 47, or 58.8%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given San Diego this season, with a -375 moneyline set for this game.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 146 opportunities.

The Padres are 78-68-0 against the spread in their 146 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have put together a 37-103 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.4% of those games).

Colorado has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +300 or longer without earning a win.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-78-5 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 58-86-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.3% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .259 with 27 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 84 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 73rd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .274 with 33 doubles, 24 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualifying players, he is 34th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has hit seven homers with a team-high .386 SLG this season.

Arraez has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with an RBI.

Ramon Laureano is batting .290 with a .353 OBP and 72 RBI for San Diego this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has 136 hits with a .532 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 24th, his on-base percentage is 85th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Mickey Moniak is batting .261 with 17 doubles, eight triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Jordan Beck a has .330 on-base percentage to lead the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .241 with 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

9/12/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/11/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/7/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/6/2025: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/5/2025: 3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/11/2025: 9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

9-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/10/2025: 21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

21-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/9/2025: 13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

