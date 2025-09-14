Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (90-58) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-76)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and FDSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-184) | STL: (+154)

MIL: (-184) | STL: (+154) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+122) | STL: +1.5 (-146)

MIL: -1.5 (+122) | STL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 11-6, 3.88 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 7-10, 4.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jose Quintana (11-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (7-10) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Quintana and his team are 14-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Quintana's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. The Cardinals have a 12-16-0 record against the spread in Mikolas' starts. The Cardinals have an 8-12 record in Mikolas' 20 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (59.7%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +154 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+122 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -146 to cover.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Cardinals on Sept. 14 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (65.1%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 13 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 145 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 82-63-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline 78 total times this season. They've gone 37-41 in those games.

St. Louis is 2-9 (winning only 18.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-64-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have put together a 70-72-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .443 this season. He has a .289 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Turang will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras is hitting .261 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 79 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 68th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging in the majors.

Christian Yelich has 138 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.347/.464.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (137) this season while batting .281 with 57 extra-base hits.

Chourio has safely hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has 127 hits with a .455 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .283 and with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 18th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras is hitting .254 with 30 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 87th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Brendan Donovan has racked up a team-high .347 on-base percentage.

Lars Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .242.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

