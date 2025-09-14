Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (80-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-79)

Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-235) | LAA: (+194)

SEA: (-235) | LAA: (+194) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-111)

SEA: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-7, 4.56 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 7-9, 4.58 ERA

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (8-7) versus the Angels and Kyle Hendricks (7-9). Kirby's team is 7-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kirby's team has won 56.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-7). The Angels have a 19-9-0 record against the spread in Hendricks' starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 24 of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 11-13 in those games.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (70.9%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +194 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -235 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Mariners are -108 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -111.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

The Mariners-Angels contest on Sept. 14 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (57.4%) in those games.

This season Seattle has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 76 of 143 chances this season.

The Mariners are 61-82-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 109 total times this season. They've finished 50-59 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Los Angeles has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times this season for a 77-64-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 54.8% of their games this season, going 80-66-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.355) and total hits (131) this season. He's batting .241 batting average while slugging .573.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 108th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .473 this season. He's batting .267.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging in MLB.

Rodriguez has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 141 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.344/.451.

Eugenio Suarez has 45 home runs, 109 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .224 with 31 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 140th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto's .474 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is currently 80th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Jo Adell has 114 hits, a team-high for the Angels.

Mike Trout's .365 on-base percentage paces his team.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

9/12/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

