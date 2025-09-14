Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14
Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Angels Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (80-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (69-79)
- Date: Sunday, September 14, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSW
Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-235) | LAA: (+194)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-108) | LAA: +1.5 (-111)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-7, 4.56 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 7-9, 4.58 ERA
The Mariners will look to George Kirby (8-7) versus the Angels and Kyle Hendricks (7-9). Kirby's team is 7-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kirby's team has won 56.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-7). The Angels have a 19-9-0 record against the spread in Hendricks' starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 24 of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 11-13 in those games.
Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (70.9%)
Mariners vs Angels Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +194 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -235 favorite at home.
Mariners vs Angels Spread
- The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Mariners are -108 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -111.
Mariners vs Angels Over/Under
- The Mariners-Angels contest on Sept. 14 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.
Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (57.4%) in those games.
- This season Seattle has come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 76 of 143 chances this season.
- The Mariners are 61-82-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 109 total times this season. They've finished 50-59 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +194 or longer, Los Angeles has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times this season for a 77-64-5 record against the over/under.
- The Angels have covered 54.8% of their games this season, going 80-66-0 against the spread.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.355) and total hits (131) this season. He's batting .241 batting average while slugging .573.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 108th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .791, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .473 this season. He's batting .267.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging in MLB.
- Rodriguez has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has 141 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.344/.451.
- Eugenio Suarez has 45 home runs, 109 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward is batting .224 with 31 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 140th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.
- Zach Neto's .474 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .257 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- He is currently 80th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Jo Adell has 114 hits, a team-high for the Angels.
- Mike Trout's .365 on-base percentage paces his team.
Mariners vs Angels Head to Head
- 9/12/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 9/11/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 7/27/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 7/26/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/7/2025: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
