Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 12

Odds updated as of 5:19 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Friday.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (82-64) vs. San Francisco Giants (74-72)

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | SF: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | SF: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SF: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SF: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 11-8, 2.72 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 3-10, 4.09 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8) versus the Giants and Justin Verlander (3-10). Yamamoto's team is 12-15-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team has a record of 14-12 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants have a 7-18-0 record against the spread in Verlander's starts. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Verlander's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.4%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +130 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-140 to cover), and Los Angeles is +116 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Dodgers-Giants on Sept. 12, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 73 wins in the 128 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 54 times in 93 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 144 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 60-84-0 in 144 games with a line this season.

The Giants have put together a 26-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, San Francisco has gone 6-11 (35.3%).

The Giants have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-69-7).

The Giants have gone 68-77-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 154 hits and an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .609. He's batting .280.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .260 with 21 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 54 walks, while slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 74th, his on-base percentage 77th, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Betts enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .395 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 15 RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 145 base hits, an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .495 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .273 with a .315 OBP and 80 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has an on-base percentage of .378 and has 142 hits, both team-best marks for the Giants. He's batting .260 and slugging .486.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 74th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 27th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .269 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .330.

He is currently 42nd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Willy Adames is batting .229 with 19 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 69 walks.

Matt Chapman is batting .243 with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 63 walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2024: 6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/23/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/22/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

