Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams busy on Sunday, versus the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (24-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-32)

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-240) | COL: (+198)

SD: (-240) | COL: (+198) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-166) | COL: +1.5 (+138)

SD: -1.5 (-166) | COL: +1.5 (+138) Total: 12 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nicholas Pivetta (Padres) - 5-1, 2.01 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 0-6, 9.90 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nicholas Pivetta (5-1) to the mound, while German Marquez (0-6) will answer the bell for the Rockies. Pivetta and his team are 6-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pivetta's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Marquez starts, the Rockies have gone 1-6-0 against the spread. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for six Marquez starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (72.6%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

The Padres vs Rockies moneyline has San Diego as a -240 favorite, while Colorado is a +198 underdog at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Rockies are +138 to cover, and the Padres are -166.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Rockies contest on May 11 has been set at 12, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has played as a favorite of -240 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 36 opportunities.

The Padres are 22-14-0 against the spread in their 36 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have a 5-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 14.7% of those games).

Colorado has a 2-11 record (winning just 15.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 37 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-22-1).

The Rockies have a 12-25-0 record ATS this season (covering only 32.4% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 44 hits and an OBP of .385, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .540. He's batting .317.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 14th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Manny Machado has hit three homers this season while driving in 17 runs. He's batting .319 this season and slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging in the major leagues.

Machado has picked up a hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Luis Arraez has 36 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.333/.411.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .242 with a .329 OBP and 15 RBI for San Diego this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up an on-base percentage of .340, a slugging percentage of .446, and has 36 hits, all club-highs for the Rockies (while batting .277).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Jordan Beck is batting .264 with three doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Brenton Doyle is batting .226 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Mickey Moniak is batting .223 with three doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

5/9/2025: 13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/18/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2024: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/4/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/2/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!