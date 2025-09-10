Padres vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Padres vs Reds Game Info

San Diego Padres (79-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-72)

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSOH

Padres vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-172) | CIN: (+144)

SD: (-172) | CIN: (+144) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154)

SD: -1.5 (+128) | CIN: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Padres vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 13-5, 2.85 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-6, 2.88 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nick Pivetta (13-5) for the Padres and Andrew Abbott (8-6) for the Reds. Pivetta and his team are 16-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pivetta's team has won 61.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-7). The Reds have a 13-11-0 ATS record in Abbott's 24 starts with a set spread. The Reds are 5-4 in Abbott's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (58.9%)

Padres vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Reds, San Diego is the favorite at -172, and Cincinnati is +144 playing on the road.

Padres vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Padres. The Reds are -154 to cover the spread, and the Padres are +128.

Padres vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Reds game on Sept. 10 has been set at 7.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Padres vs Reds Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 46, or 59.7%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 15 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 62 of 143 chances this season.

The Padres are 77-66-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 78 total times this season. They've gone 37-41 in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 6-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (37.5%).

In the 138 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-76-8).

The Reds have collected a 72-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 27 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 84 walks while hitting .261. He has an on-base percentage of .365 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 70th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 78th in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .276 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks, while slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 29th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 50th.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.386) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Ramon Laureano has 23 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .295 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 152 hits with a .442 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .267 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 60th and he is 68th in slugging.

De La Cruz takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

TJ Friedl's .363 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .380.

His batting average ranks 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is 126th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .237 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 45 walks.

Austin Hays is hitting .265 with 15 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 27 walks.

Padres vs Reds Head to Head

9/9/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/8/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/27/2025: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/23/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/21/2024: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/1/2024: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/30/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

