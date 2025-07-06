Padres vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 8:14 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Texas Rangers.

Padres vs Rangers Game Info

San Diego Padres (47-41) vs. Texas Rangers (44-45)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: ESPN

Padres vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-134) | TEX: (+114)

SD: (-134) | TEX: (+114) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+155) | TEX: +1.5 (-188)

SD: -1.5 (+155) | TEX: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Padres) vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 4-5, 0.00 ERA

The Rangers will look to Leiter (4-5, 8.83), while the Padres' starting pitcher for this game has not been determined. When Leiter starts, the Rangers have gone 7-7-0 against the spread. The Rangers have a 3-8 record in Leiter's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (55.8%)

Padres vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Rangers, San Diego is the favorite at -134, and Texas is +114 playing on the road.

Padres vs Rangers Spread

The Padres are hosting the Rangers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +155 to cover the runline, with the Rangers being -188.

Padres vs Rangers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Rangers game on July 6, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Padres vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 26 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 21 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 87 opportunities.

The Padres are 46-41-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rangers have won 15 of the 45 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Texas is 3-15 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 88 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-55-1).

The Rangers have put together a 46-42-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 98 hits and an OBP of .355, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .479. He's batting .292.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Machado has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.323/.400.

Arraez heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two walks and two RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 77 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Sheets enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two walks.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .234. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 126th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 107th and he is 141st in slugging.

Josh Smith's 78 hits, .357 on-base percentage and .425 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .286.

His batting average ranks 29th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 79th in slugging.

Wyatt Langford is batting .237 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Adolis Garcia has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .227.

Padres vs Rangers Head to Head

7/5/2025: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/4/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/4/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/2/2024: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/30/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/29/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/28/2023: 7-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

