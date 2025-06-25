Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 25

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the San Diego Padres face the Washington Nationals.

Padres vs Nationals Game Info

San Diego Padres (43-36) vs. Washington Nationals (33-47)

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and MASN2

Padres vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-168) | WSH: (+142)

SD: (-168) | WSH: (+142) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

SD: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 7-2, 3.64 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 3-7, 3.19 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Pivetta (7-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (3-7) will take the ball for the Nationals. When Pivetta starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. Pivetta's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals are 8-8-0 ATS in Gore's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 4-4 in Gore's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +142 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -168 favorite at home.

Padres vs Nationals Spread

The Padres are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +122 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -146.

Padres vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Nationals on June 25, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (61.5%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 10-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 33 of their 78 opportunities.

The Padres are 42-36-0 against the spread in their 78 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 49.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-30).

Washington has a record of 14-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (51.9%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 76 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-37-1).

The Nationals are 40-36-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in OBP (.364), slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (91) this season. He has a .302 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 17th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .264 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 66th, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 53rd.

Luis Arraez has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Arraez heads into this game with 11 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a triple and four RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has been key for San Diego with 68 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .463.

Sheets has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .377, a slugging percentage of .561, and has 85 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .281).

He ranks 39th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

C.J. Abrams is batting .287 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks while hitting .271.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .228 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.

Padres vs Nationals Head to Head

6/24/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/25/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/24/2024: 12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/23/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/26/2024: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/25/2024: 9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-7 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/24/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/25/2023: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/24/2023: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

