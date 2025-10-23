NHL
Avalanche vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes.
Avalanche vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (5-0-2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Hurricanes Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-132)
|Hurricanes (+110)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Avalanche win (61.2%)
Avalanche vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +180 to cover the spread, with the Hurricanes being -225.
Avalanche vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Hurricanes game on Oct. 23 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Carolina is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -132 favorite at home.