Avalanche vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5-1)

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-132) Hurricanes (+110) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (61.2%)

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +180 to cover the spread, with the Hurricanes being -225.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Hurricanes game on Oct. 23 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Moneyline

Carolina is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -132 favorite at home.

