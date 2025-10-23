FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Carolina Hurricanes.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (5-0-2) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-132)Hurricanes (+110)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (61.2%)

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +180 to cover the spread, with the Hurricanes being -225.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Hurricanes game on Oct. 23 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Carolina is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -132 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup