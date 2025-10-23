Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks taking on the Western Michigan Broncos.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread
Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-128) | Western Michigan: (+106)
- Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-128) | Western Michigan: (+106)
- Spread: Miami (OH): -2.5 (-105) | Western Michigan: +2.5 (-115)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Miami (OH)'s record against the spread is 5-2-0.
- Miami (OH)'s ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-0.
- This season, four of Miami (OH)'s seven games have hit the over.
- Western Michigan has beaten the spread six times in seven games.
- As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Western Michigan is 3-1 against the spread.
- Two Western Michigan games (of seven) have gone over the point total this season.
Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: RedHawks win (56.2%)
Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Point Spread
Miami (OH) is favored by 2.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Western Michigan, the underdog, is -115.
Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Over/Under
A combined point total of 41.5 has been set for Miami (OH)-Western Michigan on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Moneyline
Miami (OH) is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Western Michigan is a +106 underdog.
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Miami (OH)
|26.0
|81
|22.0
|52
|45.6
|7
|Western Michigan
|22.9
|100
|17.7
|22
|48.4
|7
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Oxford, Ohio
- Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.