Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks taking on the Western Michigan Broncos.

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Miami (OH): (-128) | Western Michigan: (+106)

Miami (OH): (-128) | Western Michigan: (+106) Spread: Miami (OH): -2.5 (-105) | Western Michigan: +2.5 (-115)

Miami (OH): -2.5 (-105) | Western Michigan: +2.5 (-115) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

Miami (OH)'s record against the spread is 5-2-0.

Miami (OH)'s ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 4-0.

This season, four of Miami (OH)'s seven games have hit the over.

Western Michigan has beaten the spread six times in seven games.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Western Michigan is 3-1 against the spread.

Two Western Michigan games (of seven) have gone over the point total this season.

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

Prediction: RedHawks win (56.2%)

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Miami (OH) is favored by 2.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Western Michigan, the underdog, is -115.

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Over/Under

A combined point total of 41.5 has been set for Miami (OH)-Western Michigan on Oct. 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan Moneyline

Miami (OH) is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Western Michigan is a +106 underdog.

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Miami (OH) 26.0 81 22.0 52 45.6 7 Western Michigan 22.9 100 17.7 22 48.4 7

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Stadium: Fred C. Yager Stadium

