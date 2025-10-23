FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Wyoming vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State Rams.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Wyoming: (-200) | Colorado State: (+168)
  • Spread: Wyoming: -4.5 (-115) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-105)
  • Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Wyoming vs Colorado State Betting Trends

  • Wyoming is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Wyoming has covered every time (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Wyoming has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this season.
  • Colorado State's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-4-0.
  • Colorado State's ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or more is 3-1.
  • There have been three Colorado State games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cowboys win (53.4%)

Wyoming vs Colorado State Point Spread

Colorado State is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-105 odds), and Wyoming, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Over/Under

Wyoming versus Colorado State on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Moneyline

Wyoming is a -200 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a +168 underdog.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Wyoming20.011422.65549.27
Colorado State21.910827.09150.67

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Laramie, Wyoming
  • Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Wyoming vs. Colorado State analysis on FanDuel Research.

