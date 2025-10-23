Wyoming vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State Rams.
Wyoming vs Colorado State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Wyoming: (-200) | Colorado State: (+168)
- Spread: Wyoming: -4.5 (-115) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-105)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Wyoming vs Colorado State Betting Trends
- Wyoming is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Wyoming has covered every time (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Wyoming has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this season.
- Colorado State's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-4-0.
- Colorado State's ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or more is 3-1.
- There have been three Colorado State games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.
Wyoming vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cowboys win (53.4%)
Wyoming vs Colorado State Point Spread
Colorado State is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-105 odds), and Wyoming, the favorite, is -115 to cover.
Wyoming vs Colorado State Over/Under
Wyoming versus Colorado State on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Wyoming vs Colorado State Moneyline
Wyoming is a -200 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a +168 underdog.
Wyoming vs. Colorado State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Wyoming
|20.0
|114
|22.6
|55
|49.2
|7
|Colorado State
|21.9
|108
|27.0
|91
|50.6
|7
Wyoming vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Laramie, Wyoming
- Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
