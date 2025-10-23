Wyoming vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State Rams.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wyoming: (-200) | Colorado State: (+168)

Wyoming: (-200) | Colorado State: (+168) Spread: Wyoming: -4.5 (-115) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-105)

Wyoming: -4.5 (-115) | Colorado State: +4.5 (-105) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Wyoming vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Wyoming is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Wyoming has covered every time (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Wyoming has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this season.

Colorado State's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-4-0.

Colorado State's ATS record as 4.5-point underdogs or more is 3-1.

There have been three Colorado State games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (53.4%)

Wyoming vs Colorado State Point Spread

Colorado State is listed as an underdog by 4.5 points (-105 odds), and Wyoming, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Over/Under

Wyoming versus Colorado State on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 46.5 points, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Moneyline

Wyoming is a -200 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado State is a +168 underdog.

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Wyoming 20.0 114 22.6 55 49.2 7 Colorado State 21.9 108 27.0 91 50.6 7

Wyoming vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

