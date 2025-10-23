Stars vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

The Dallas Stars will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Thursday.

Stars vs Kings Game Info

Dallas Stars (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-3-2)

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-156) Kings (+130) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (52.4%)

Stars vs Kings Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Stars are +154 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -192.

Stars vs Kings Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Kings matchup on Oct. 23, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Stars vs Kings Moneyline

The Stars vs Kings moneyline has Dallas as a -156 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +130 underdog on the road.

