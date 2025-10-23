NHL
Stars vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23
The Dallas Stars will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Thursday.
Stars vs Kings Game Info
- Dallas Stars (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Kings (2-3-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-156)
|Kings (+130)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (52.4%)
Stars vs Kings Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Stars are +154 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -192.
Stars vs Kings Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Kings matchup on Oct. 23, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.
Stars vs Kings Moneyline
- The Stars vs Kings moneyline has Dallas as a -156 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +130 underdog on the road.