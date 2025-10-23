Oilers vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens.

Oilers vs Canadiens Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (3-3-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-2)

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-235) Canadiens (+190) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (57.8%)

Oilers vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -128 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +104.

Oilers vs Canadiens Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canadiens on Oct. 23, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Oilers vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -235 favorite at home.

