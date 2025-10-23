FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Data Skrive

Oilers vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (3-3-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-235)Canadiens (+190)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Oilers win (57.8%)

Oilers vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -128 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +104.

Oilers vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canadiens on Oct. 23, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.

Oilers vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -235 favorite at home.

