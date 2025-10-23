NHL
Oilers vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Canadiens Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (3-3-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-235)
|Canadiens (+190)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (57.8%)
Oilers vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -128 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +104.
Oilers vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Canadiens on Oct. 23, with the over at +112 and the under at -138.
Oilers vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -235 favorite at home.