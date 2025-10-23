FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Islanders vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders facing the Detroit Red Wings.

Islanders vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New York Islanders (3-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-142)Red Wings (+118)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Red Wings win (55.2%)

Islanders vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +172.

Islanders vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Islanders versus Red Wings matchup on Oct. 23 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The Islanders vs Red Wings moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Detroit is a +118 underdog on the road.

