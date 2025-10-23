Islanders vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 23

NHL action on Thursday includes the New York Islanders facing the Detroit Red Wings.

Islanders vs Red Wings Game Info

New York Islanders (3-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-2)

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-142) Red Wings (+118) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (55.2%)

Islanders vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +172.

Islanders vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Islanders versus Red Wings matchup on Oct. 23 has been set at 6.5, with +112 odds on the over and -138 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Red Wings Moneyline

The Islanders vs Red Wings moneyline has New York as a -142 favorite, while Detroit is a +118 underdog on the road.

