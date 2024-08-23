Padres vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 23

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Padres vs Mets Game Info

San Diego Padres (72-57) vs. New York Mets (67-61)

Date: Friday, August 23, 2024

Friday, August 23, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SNY

Padres vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | NYM: (+116)

SD: (-136) | NYM: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+152) | NYM: +1.5 (-184)

SD: -1.5 (+152) | NYM: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Padres vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 3-4, 4.97 ERA vs Paul Blackburn (Mets) - 5-3, 4.19 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joe Musgrove (3-4) for the Padres and Paul Blackburn (5-3) for the Mets. Musgrove's team is 5-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Musgrove starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-4. The Mets are 7-5-0 ATS in Blackburn's 12 starts with a set spread. The Mets are 5-2 in Blackburn's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (52.3%)

Padres vs Mets Moneyline

San Diego is a -136 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +116 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and San Diego is +152 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Mets on August 23 is 7.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Mets Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (55.1%) in those contests.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 30 times in 50 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 127 opportunities.

The Padres are 63-64-0 against the spread in their 127 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have a 20-26 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.5% of those games).

New York is 9-9 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Mets have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-57-4 record against the over/under.

The Mets have a 59-65-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 131 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388. He has a .290 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Jackson Merrill has 127 hits, which leads San Diego batters this season. He's batting .289 with 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 19th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging in the major leagues.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Arraez has recorded at least one base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with .

Manny Machado has 20 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has accumulated 140 hits with a .479 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Mets. He's batting .268 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 33rd and he is 23rd in slugging.

Lindor heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso is hitting .247 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 57 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average is 78th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .227 with 22 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 67 walks.

Jesse Winker leads his team with a .367 on-base percentage.

Padres vs Mets Head to Head

8/22/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/16/2024: 11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2023: 6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/8/2023: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/7/2023: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/12/2023: 5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/11/2023: 4-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/10/2023: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2022: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.