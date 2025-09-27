Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (88-72) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-80)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and ARID

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

SD: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

SD: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 5-3, 3.57 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 9-8, 4.91 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Michael King (5-3, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez (9-8, 4.91 ERA). King and his team are 4-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. King's team has won 54.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-5). The Diamondbacks are 11-16-0 against the spread when Rodriguez starts. The Diamondbacks are 7-5 in Rodríguez's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57.6%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -142 favorite at home.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +150 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -182.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Padres-Diamondbacks game on Sept. 27 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 52, or 59.8%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 35 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 69 of their 158 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 85-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 68 total times this season. They've gone 33-35 in those games.

Arizona has a record of 15-11 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (57.7%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 156 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-70-8).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 78-78-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .266 with 27 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 88 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .366 and a slugging percentage of .441.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 47th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Tatis has recorded a base hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 167 hits. He is batting .272 this season and has 59 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .454 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 65th, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Arraez heads into this game with 14 games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .385 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Ramon Laureano has 24 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .281 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a .391 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .291.

He is 15th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 146 hits. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is hitting .283 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 64 walks.

Gabriel Moreno is batting .282 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

9/26/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/6/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/4/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!