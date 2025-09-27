Athletics vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27
Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.
In MLB action on Saturday, the Athletics play the Kansas City Royals.
Athletics vs Royals Game Info
- Athletics (76-84) vs. Kansas City Royals (80-80)
- Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSKC
Athletics vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: OAK: (-118) | KC: (-100)
- Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-184) | KC: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Athletics vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales (Athletics) - 4-2, 3.07 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 9-13, 4.00 ERA
The Athletics will give the nod to Luis Morales (4-2, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Wacha (9-13, 4.00 ERA). Morales and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Morales' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals are 12-18-0 ATS in Wacha's 30 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 8-11 in Wacha's 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Athletics vs Royals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Athletics win (51.3%)
Athletics vs Royals Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Royals moneyline has the Athletics as a -118 favorite, while the Royals are a -100 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Royals Spread
- The Athletics are hosting the Royals and are 1.5 on the runline and -184 to cover, while Kansas City is +152 to cover the spread.
Athletics vs Royals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 10 has been set for Athletics-Royals on Sept. 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Athletics vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year, the Athletics have won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 159 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 85-74-0 in 159 games with a line this season.
- The Royals have put together a 41-50 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).
- The Royals have a record of 30-44 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (40.5%).
- The Royals have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times this season for a 69-87-2 record against the over/under.
- The Royals have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 77-81-0 against the spread.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 73 extra-base hits. He has a .263 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.
- He is 58th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .279 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .350.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.
- Nick Kurtz is batting .291 with a .617 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.
- Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in total hits (130) this season while batting .273 with 62 extra-base hits.
- Langeliers heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .524 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.352) and slugging percentage (.502), while pacing the Royals in hits (181, while batting .295).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 17th in slugging.
- Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .265 with 31 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .324.
- Including all qualified players, he is 49th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.
- Maikel Garcia has put up an on-base percentage of .352, a team-high for the Royals.
- Salvador Perez has 35 doubles, 30 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .239.
Athletics vs Royals Head to Head
- 9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/19/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 6/18/2024: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/19/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/18/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 5/17/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
