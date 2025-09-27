Athletics vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Athletics play the Kansas City Royals.

Athletics vs Royals Game Info

Athletics (76-84) vs. Kansas City Royals (80-80)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSKC

Athletics vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-118) | KC: (-100)

OAK: (-118) | KC: (-100) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-184) | KC: -1.5 (+152)

OAK: +1.5 (-184) | KC: -1.5 (+152) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales (Athletics) - 4-2, 3.07 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 9-13, 4.00 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Luis Morales (4-2, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Wacha (9-13, 4.00 ERA). Morales and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Morales' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Royals are 12-18-0 ATS in Wacha's 30 starts with a set spread. The Royals are 8-11 in Wacha's 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (51.3%)

Athletics vs Royals Moneyline

The Athletics vs Royals moneyline has the Athletics as a -118 favorite, while the Royals are a -100 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Royals Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Royals and are 1.5 on the runline and -184 to cover, while Kansas City is +152 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Athletics-Royals on Sept. 27, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Athletics vs Royals Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in 18, or 50%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 12 of 27 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 76 of their 159 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 85-74-0 in 159 games with a line this season.

The Royals have put together a 41-50 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.1% of those games).

The Royals have a record of 30-44 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (40.5%).

The Royals have combined with their opponents to go over the total 69 times this season for a 69-87-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have covered 48.7% of their games this season, going 77-81-0 against the spread.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 73 extra-base hits. He has a .263 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

He is 58th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .279 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz is batting .291 with a .617 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in total hits (130) this season while batting .273 with 62 extra-base hits.

Langeliers heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .524 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.352) and slugging percentage (.502), while pacing the Royals in hits (181, while batting .295).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .265 with 31 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified players, he is 49th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia has put up an on-base percentage of .352, a team-high for the Royals.

Salvador Perez has 35 doubles, 30 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .239.

Athletics vs Royals Head to Head

9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/19/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/18/2024: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/18/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/17/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

