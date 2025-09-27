Mariners vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Seattle Mariners facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mariners vs Dodgers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (90-70) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-69)

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

Mariners vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | LAD: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | LAD: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+180) | LAD: +1.5 (-215)

SEA: -1.5 (+180) | LAD: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mariners vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 6-6, 3.43 ERA vs Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 4-3, 3.30 ERA

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (6-6) versus the Dodgers and Tyler Glasnow (4-3). Gilbert's team is 9-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has been victorious in 73.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-5. When Glasnow starts, the Dodgers have gone 5-12-0 against the spread. The Dodgers have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Glasnow starts this season.

Mariners vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.1%)

Mariners vs Dodgers Moneyline

Seattle is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +102 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Dodgers Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Dodgers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +180 to cover the runline, with the Dodgers being -215.

Mariners vs Dodgers Over/Under

Mariners versus Dodgers on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Mariners vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 66, or 60%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has been victorious 59 times in 94 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 84 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 70-85-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers are 8-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Los Angeles has a 2-4 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the 158 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Dodgers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-76-7).

The Dodgers have covered 43% of their games this season, going 68-90-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 146 hits and an OBP of .360, both of which are tops among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .248 batting average and a slugging percentage of .594.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 97th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.475) thanks to 67 extra-base hits. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average ranks 45th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Josh Naylor is batting .295 with a .462 slugging percentage and 92 RBI this year.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .444 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .231 with a .302 OBP and 117 RBI for Seattle this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has a team-high OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.616), and paces the Dodgers in hits (169, while batting .279).

He is 24th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Mookie Betts is batting .262 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .293.

Andy Pages is batting .274 with 27 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 29 walks.

Mariners vs Dodgers Head to Head

9/26/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

