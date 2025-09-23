Padres vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Brewers Game Info

San Diego Padres (86-71) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (95-62)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSWI

Padres vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-112) | MIL: (-104)

SD: (-112) | MIL: (-104) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-182) | MIL: -1.5 (+150)

SD: +1.5 (-182) | MIL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 5-7, 3.94 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)

Randy Vasquez (5-7) take the hill for the Padres in this matchup. The Brewers, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. When Vasquez starts, his team is 15-9-0 against the spread this season. Vasquez's team has been victorious in 87.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-1.

Padres vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (54.7%)

Padres vs Brewers Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -104 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Brewers are +150 to cover, while the Padres are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Brewers Over/Under

Padres versus Brewers, on Sept. 23, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 51, or 60%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Diego has won 50 of 84 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have an against the spread mark of 83-72-0 in 155 games with a line this season.

The Brewers are 33-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.9% of those games).

Milwaukee is 28-25 (winning 52.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-74-2 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have covered 55.2% of their games this season, going 85-69-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .267 with 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 88 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .438.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 65th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 166 hits. He is batting .274 this season and has 59 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualified, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .702, fueled by an OBP of .320 and a team-best slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Arraez has recorded at least one base hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .341 with two walks and five RBIs.

Ramon Laureano has 24 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has a team-high .359 on-base percentage. He's batting .263 and slugging .404.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 93rd in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, 29 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average ranks 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Brice Turang has a .434 slugging percentage, which paces the Brewers.

Sal Frelick is hitting .292 with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.

Padres vs Brewers Head to Head

9/22/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/23/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/22/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2024: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/20/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!