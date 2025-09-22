Padres vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the San Diego Padres playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Padres vs Brewers Game Info

San Diego Padres (85-71) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (95-61)

Date: Monday, September 22, 2025

Monday, September 22, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSWI

Padres vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-130) | MIL: (+110)

SD: (-130) | MIL: (+110) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205)

SD: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 13-5, 2.81 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 17-6, 2.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Pivetta (13-5) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (17-6) will get the nod for the Brewers. Pivetta and his team have a record of 17-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Pivetta's team has won 57.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-8). When Peralta starts, the Brewers have gone 18-13-0 against the spread. The Brewers are 6-5 in Peralta's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.1%)

Padres vs Brewers Moneyline

The Padres vs Brewers moneyline has San Diego as a -130 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +110 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Brewers Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Brewers. The Padres are +168 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -205.

Padres vs Brewers Over/Under

Padres versus Brewers, on Sept. 22, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Padres vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (60%) in those contests.

San Diego has a record of 46-29 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 154 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 154 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 82-72-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 59 total times this season. They've gone 33-26 in those games.

Milwaukee is 18-17 (winning 51.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 153 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-74-2).

The Brewers have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 85-68-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .267 with 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 88 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 while slugging .438.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 44th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .275 with 33 doubles, 26 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Arraez enters this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with two walks and four RBIs.

Ramon Laureano leads San Diego in total hits (123) this season while batting .282 with 52 extra-base hits.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras a has .360 on-base percentage to lead the Brewers. He's batting .265 while slugging .407.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Brice Turang's .435 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich is batting .266 with 20 doubles, 29 home runs and 60 walks.

Jackson Chourio's 144 hits pace his team.

Padres vs Brewers Head to Head

6/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/23/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/22/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/21/2024: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/20/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/15/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

