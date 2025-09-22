Padres vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22
Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.
MLB action on Monday includes the San Diego Padres playing the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Padres vs Brewers Game Info
- San Diego Padres (85-71) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (95-61)
- Date: Monday, September 22, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California
- Coverage: SDPA and FDSWI
Padres vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-130) | MIL: (+110)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+168) | MIL: +1.5 (-205)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Padres vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 13-5, 2.81 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 17-6, 2.65 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Pivetta (13-5) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (17-6) will get the nod for the Brewers. Pivetta and his team have a record of 17-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Pivetta's team has won 57.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-8). When Peralta starts, the Brewers have gone 18-13-0 against the spread. The Brewers are 6-5 in Peralta's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Padres vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (52.1%)
Padres vs Brewers Moneyline
- The Padres vs Brewers moneyline has San Diego as a -130 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +110 underdog on the road.
Padres vs Brewers Spread
- The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Brewers. The Padres are +168 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -205.
Padres vs Brewers Over/Under
- Padres versus Brewers, on Sept. 22, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Padres vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Padres have been favorites in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (60%) in those contests.
- San Diego has a record of 46-29 when favored by -130 or more this year.
- The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 154 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 154 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 82-72-0 against the spread.
- The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 59 total times this season. They've gone 33-26 in those games.
- Milwaukee is 18-17 (winning 51.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- The Brewers have played in 153 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-74-2).
- The Brewers have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 85-68-0 ATS.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting .267 with 27 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 88 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .367 while slugging .438.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 44th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 66th in slugging.
- Tatis will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.
- Manny Machado is batting .275 with 33 doubles, 26 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .334.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.
- Luis Arraez has an OPS of .705, fueled by an OBP of .321 and a team-best slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- Arraez enters this game with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .350 with two walks and four RBIs.
- Ramon Laureano leads San Diego in total hits (123) this season while batting .282 with 52 extra-base hits.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras a has .360 on-base percentage to lead the Brewers. He's batting .265 while slugging .407.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 92nd in slugging.
- Brice Turang's .435 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .355.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.
- Christian Yelich is batting .266 with 20 doubles, 29 home runs and 60 walks.
- Jackson Chourio's 144 hits pace his team.
Padres vs Brewers Head to Head
- 6/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/7/2025: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/6/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 6/23/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/22/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 6/21/2024: 9-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/20/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/17/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/16/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/15/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
