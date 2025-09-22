FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 22

Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the San Diego Padres. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Braves (73-83), Nationals (64-92)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -260
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 71.87%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 28.13%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and FDSWI
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Records: Padres (85-71), Brewers (95-61)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 52.09%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 47.91%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Michael McGreevy
  • Records: Giants (77-79), Cardinals (76-80)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 53.83%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 46.17%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup