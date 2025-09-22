Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 22

Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the San Diego Padres. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN

MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. MacKenzie Gore

Chris Sale vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Braves (73-83), Nationals (64-92)

Braves (73-83), Nationals (64-92) Braves Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 71.87%

71.87% Nationals Win Probability: 28.13%

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and FDSWI

SDPA and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Freddy Peralta

Nick Pivetta vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Padres (85-71), Brewers (95-61)

Padres (85-71), Brewers (95-61) Padres Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.09%

52.09% Brewers Win Probability: 47.91%

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSMW

NBCS-BA and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Michael McGreevy

Justin Verlander vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Giants (77-79), Cardinals (76-80)

Giants (77-79), Cardinals (76-80) Giants Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.83%

53.83% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.17%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.