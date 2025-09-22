MLB
Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 22
Today's MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the San Diego Padres. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Braves (73-83), Nationals (64-92)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -260
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 71.87%
- Nationals Win Probability: 28.13%
Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Padres (85-71), Brewers (95-61)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -130
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.09%
- Brewers Win Probability: 47.91%
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Giants (77-79), Cardinals (76-80)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -144
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.83%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.17%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.