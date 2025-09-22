Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 22

Will Fernando Tatis Jr. or Jackson Chourio hit a home run on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 152 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 152 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 109 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 144 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 144 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 138 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 9% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 138 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 149 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 149 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 129 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 96 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 140 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 140 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 130 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 130 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 135 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 149 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 149 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 147 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 147 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 156 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 139 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 139 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 156 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 156 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 135 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 152 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 152 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 153 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 153 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 138 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 138 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 102 games (has homered in 1% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 102 games (has homered in 1% of games) Chris Sale (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Luis Garcia (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jorge Alfaro (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Nick Allen (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 127 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 127 games Drake Baldwin (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants