Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 22

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Michael McGreevy exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants