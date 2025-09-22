MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 22
Will Chris Sale strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Michael McGreevy exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
- Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 31 appearances
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
- Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances