Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Washington Nationals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (73-83) vs. Washington Nationals (64-92)

Date: Monday, September 22, 2025

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-260) | WSH: (+215)

ATL: (-260) | WSH: (+215) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104)

ATL: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 5-5, 2.35 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 5-14, 4.00 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale (5-5) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (5-14). Sale's team is 9-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sale's team is 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Gore starts, the Nationals are 14-15-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 7-12 in Gore's 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (71.9%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The Braves vs Nationals moneyline has Atlanta as a -260 favorite, while Washington is a +215 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -115 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -104.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Braves-Nationals on Sept. 22, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (52.6%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -260 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 150 opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 68-82-0 in 150 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 43% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (55-73).

Washington has gone 3-5 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +215 or longer (37.5%).

In the 150 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-63-7).

The Nationals have covered 49.3% of their games this season, going 74-76-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 167 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .493. All three of those stats are tops among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

He ranks 26th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 113th, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 136th.

Albies takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, three walks and five RBIs.

Drake Baldwin has 104 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.340/.459.

Baldwin brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 142 hits, an OBP of .262 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .261 with 34 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 61st, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 66th in slugging.

James Wood's 146 hits, .349 on-base percentage and .457 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .253.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Luis Garcia is batting .255 with 28 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

Josh Bell has 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .233.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

9/17/2025: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/16/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/15/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/14/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/13/2025: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/12/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

