Giants vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

The San Francisco Giants will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Monday.

Giants vs Cardinals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (77-79) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (76-80)

Date: Monday, September 22, 2025

Monday, September 22, 2025 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSMW

Giants vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-146) | STL: (+124)

SF: (-146) | STL: (+124) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176)

SF: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Giants vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 3-10, 3.75 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 7-3, 4.08 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Justin Verlander (3-10, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Michael McGreevy (7-3, 4.08 ERA). Verlander and his team are 9-18-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Verlander starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-10. The Cardinals are 8-6-0 ATS in McGreevy's 14 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 6-2 in McGreevy's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (53.8%)

Giants vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cardinals-Giants, St. Louis is the underdog at +124, and San Francisco is -146 playing at home.

Giants vs Cardinals Spread

The Giants are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +146 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -176.

Giants vs Cardinals Over/Under

Giants versus Cardinals, on Sept. 22, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Giants vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 47 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 25-20 when favored by -146 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 155 opportunities.

The Giants are 73-82-0 against the spread in their 155 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 85 total times this season. They've gone 41-44 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, St. Louis has gone 11-21 (34.4%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 150 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 76 of those games (76-69-5).

The Cardinals are 76-74-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 147 hits and an OBP of .370 this season. He has a .251 batting average and a slugging percentage of .468.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .261 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks, while slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying batters, he is 61st in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames has 128 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.320/.418.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .721, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .391 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .463 and has 138 hits, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .289 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Burleson takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Brendan Donovan has a .349 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .408.

His batting average ranks 21st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 91st in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .236 with 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 59 walks.

Ivan Herrera is hitting .281 with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Giants vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/7/2025: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/6/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/5/2025: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/29/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/23/2024: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/22/2024: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/14/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

