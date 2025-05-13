Padres vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Padres vs Angels Game Info

San Diego Padres (25-15) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-23)

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSW

Padres vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-220) | LAA: (+184)

SD: (-220) | LAA: (+184) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120)

SD: -1.5 (-100) | LAA: +1.5 (-120) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Padres vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 2-4, 4.00 ERA

The Padres will look to Dylan Cease (1-2) versus the Angels and Jose Soriano (2-4). Cease and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have a 1-7-0 record against the spread in Soriano's starts. The Angels have a 1-4 record in Soriano's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (64.7%)

Padres vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +184 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -220 favorite at home.

Padres vs Angels Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Padres are -100 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -120.

Padres vs Angels Over/Under

Padres versus Angels on May 13 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Padres vs Angels Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 14, or 70%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won two of three games when listed as at least -220 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 39 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 39 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 23-16-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 32 total times this season. They've finished 13-19 in those games.

Los Angeles has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +184 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 40 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-17-1).

The Angels have gone 16-24-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 48 hits, batting .316 this season with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .382 and a slugging percentage of .559.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 10th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Tatis will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Manny Machado has a slash line of .331/.394/.486 this season and a team-best OPS of .880.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in the majors.

Machado brings a 12-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .486 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBIs.

Luis Arraez has 40 hits this season and has a slash line of .288/.327/.410.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .239 with a .323 OBP and 17 RBI for San Diego this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has racked up an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .356. Both lead the Angels. He's batting .250.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 86th, his on-base percentage is 69th, and he is 124th in slugging.

Joseph Ward has six doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .190. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .232.

Including all qualifying players, he is 149th in batting average, 158th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has five doubles, five home runs and five walks while batting .279.

Jorge Soler is hitting .221 with eight doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

Padres vs Angels Head to Head

5/12/2025: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/5/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/4/2024: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/3/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/5/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2023: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/3/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

