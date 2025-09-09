Packers vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2 Thursday Night Football
Thursday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders.
All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Packers vs Commanders Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction:
Packers vs Commanders Point Spread
The Packers are 3.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Packers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.
Packers vs Commanders Over/Under
An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Packers-Commanders on Sept. 11, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Packers vs Commanders Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Packers-Commanders, Green Bay is the favorite at -190, and Washington is +160 playing on the road.
Packers vs Commanders Betting Trends
- The Packers had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Packers had an ATS record of 4-3 as 3.5-point favorites or greater last year.
- In 17 Green Bay games last season, eight hit the over.
- The Commanders posted a 10-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Washington had an ATS record of 3-3 as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.
- Last season, 11 of the Commanders' 17 games went over the point total.
Check out even more in-depth Packers vs. Commanders analysis on FanDuel Research.
Packers vs Commanders Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: GB: (-190) | WAS: (+160)
- Spread: GB: -3.5 (-110) | WAS: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!