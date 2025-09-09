FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Packers vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2 Thursday Night Football

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Commanders.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction:

Packers vs Commanders Point Spread

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Packers are -110 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Commanders Over/Under

An over/under of 48.5 has been set for Packers-Commanders on Sept. 11, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Packers vs Commanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Packers-Commanders, Green Bay is the favorite at -190, and Washington is +160 playing on the road.

Packers vs Commanders Betting Trends

  • The Packers had nine wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • The Packers had an ATS record of 4-3 as 3.5-point favorites or greater last year.
  • In 17 Green Bay games last season, eight hit the over.
  • The Commanders posted a 10-7-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Washington had an ATS record of 3-3 as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.
  • Last season, 11 of the Commanders' 17 games went over the point total.

Packers vs Commanders Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: GB: (-190) | WAS: (+160)
  • Spread: GB: -3.5 (-110) | WAS: +3.5 (-110)
  • Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

