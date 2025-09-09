Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix will take on the team with last year's 26th-ranked passing defense, the Indianapolis Colts (229.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bo Nix Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Passing Yards: 233.66

233.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.41

24.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

Nix 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Nix was seventh at his position (and ninth overall) in fantasy points, with 316.1 (18.6 per game).

Nix accumulated 6.8 fantasy points in his one game this year. He connected on 25 of 40 passes for 176 yards, throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions, and ran for 18 yards on eight carries.

In Week 18 last year against the Kansas City Chiefs, Nix put up a season-best 33.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: 26-of-29 (89.7%), 321 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 47 yards.

In his second-best game of the year -- Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers -- Nix finished with 29.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 28-of-37 (75.7%), 284 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 4 yards, 1 TD.

Nix accumulated 6.7 fantasy points -- 12-of-25 (48%), 60 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 4 versus the New York Jets.

His second-lowest fantasy point total -- 8.3 -- was in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when Nix put together this stat line: 20-of-35 (57.1%), 246 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 25 yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis allowed more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

The Colts gave up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Indianapolis last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Colts gave up three or more passing touchdowns to just three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against Indianapolis last season, seven players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Colts allowed a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Indianapolis allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Colts allowed four players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Indianapolis last season, 14 players ran for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Colts allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

