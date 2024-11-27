Pacers vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: KATU and FDSIN

The Indiana Pacers (8-10) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (7-11) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 227.5.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -10.5 227.5 -510 +390

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (79.1%)

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread six times over 18 games with a set spread.

In the Trail Blazers' 18 games this year, they have 10 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 38.9% of the time (seven out of 18 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in eight opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered two times in 10 opportunities in road games.

The Pacers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (75%) than road games (60%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (5-3-0) than away (5-4-1).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, four of eight) than away (30%, three of 10).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.5 points, 6.4 boards and 3.9 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 6.8 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Myles Turner is averaging 16.4 points, 7.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Jerami Grant averages 16.1 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists.

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. He is making 38% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 9 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Toumani Camara.

Anfernee Simons averages 15.5 points, 2.3 boards and 3.9 assists. He is draining 37.4% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Scoot Henderson averages 11.3 points, 2.9 boards and 5.2 assists. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the floor.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.