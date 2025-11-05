Pacers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 5

Pacers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (0-7) are underdogs (+7.5) as they attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (1-6) at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on FDSIN and YES. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Pacers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -7.5 232.5 -290 +235

Pacers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (77.2%)

Pacers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Pacers are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have covered the spread two times this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total twice this season.

The Nets have hit the over 71.4% of the time this season (five of seven games with a set point total).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 26 points, 5.3 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

Jarace Walker is averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Aaron Nesmith's numbers on the season are 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 34% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Ben Sheppard's numbers on the season are 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 32% from the floor.

Isaiah Jackson is averaging 7.9 points, 5.7 boards and 0.9 assists.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cam Thomas gives the Nets 24.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Nets receive 20.8 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 11.4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Terance Mann.

Day'Ron Sharpe averages 6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 69.2% of his shots from the floor.

