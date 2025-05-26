Pacers vs. Knicks Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 27

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The New York Knicks are slight 2.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Pacers are ahead 2-1 in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 221 points.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2.5 221 -148 +126

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (51.2%)

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-43-2).

The Knicks are 40-41-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Pacers games have hit the over 44 times.

Knicks games this year have hit the over on 43 of 82 set point totals (52.4%).

Indiana has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Pacers have hit the over on the over/under in the same percentage of games at home as games on the road (53.7%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New York has a better winning percentage at home (.512, 21-19-1 record) than away (.463, 19-22-0).

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have gone over 23 of 41 times at home (56.1%), and 20 of 41 away (48.8%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.6 points, 1.5 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 1.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 42% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

The Knicks are receiving 13.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists per game from Josh Hart.

The Knicks get 26 points per game from Jalen Brunson, plus 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists.

The Knicks are getting 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Mikal Bridges.

OG Anunoby averages 18 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 47.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

