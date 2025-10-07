Caleb Williams Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 6 (Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET), quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will play the Washington Commanders, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (235 yards allowed per game).

With Williams' next game against the Commanders, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Caleb Williams Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Passing Yards: 213.75

213.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.51

1.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.03

26.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 82.1 fantasy points in 2025 (20.5 per game), Williams is the 14th-ranked player at the QB position and 18th among all players.

Through his last three games, Williams has connected on 60-of-95 throws for 717 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 57.9 total fantasy points (19.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 52 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys, when he posted 29.1 fantasy points (5 receptions, 12 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Caleb Williams let down his fantasy managers against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, when he mustered only 11.8 fantasy points -- 22-of-37 (59.5%), 212 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed over 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

A total of four players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have given up a touchdown catch by six players this year.

Washington has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Washington has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Caleb Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.