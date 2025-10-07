Chase Brown Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Running back Chase Brown faces a matchup against the second-ranked run defense in the NFL (77.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Chase Brown Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.55

62.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.54

22.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 31.5 fantasy points in 2025 (6.3 per game), Brown is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 146th overall.

Over his last three games, Brown has amassed 13.9 fantasy points (4.6 per game) as he's run for 70 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 28 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 69 yards on 14 catches (16 targets).

The peak of Brown's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance versus the Cleveland Browns, a game when he came through with two catches and eight receiving yards (11.1 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Chase Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he posted just 2.0 fantasy points (10 carries, 3 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Packers have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Green Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Packers have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this season.

Green Bay has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Packers' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

The Packers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this year.

