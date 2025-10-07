Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will play the New York Jets and their 13th-ranked pass defense (207 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Nix's next game against the Jets, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Bo Nix Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at New York Jets

Denver Broncos at New York Jets Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.5

18.5 Projected Passing Yards: 238.87

238.87 Projected Passing TDs: 1.73

1.73 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.89

24.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Nix is currently the 13th-ranked player in fantasy (16th overall), with 84.0 total fantasy points (16.8 per game).

In his last three games, Nix has amassed 57.0 fantasy points (19.0 per game), connecting on 67-of-106 passes for 721 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 62 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Nix's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he carried six times for seven yards and one touchdown on his way to 25.7 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix let down his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, when he mustered only 6.8 fantasy points -- 25-of-40 (62.5%), 176 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Jets Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this year.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus New York this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Jets this season.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Jets have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Jets this year.

