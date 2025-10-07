Marvin Harrison Jr. Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Arizona Cardinals will meet the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 19th-ranked passing defense in the league (217 yards conceded per game).

With Harrison's next game against the Colts, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.53

61.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Harrison Fantasy Performance

With 42.6 fantasy points in 2025 (8.5 per game), Harrison is the 22nd-ranked player at the WR position and 93rd among all players.

In his last three games, Harrison has totaled 208 yards and one score on 13 catches (21 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 26.8 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Harrison's season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, as he put up 13.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Marvin Harrison Jr. stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, hauling in two passes on five targets for 27 yards (2.7 fantasy points).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed just one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Indianapolis this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Colts this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Indianapolis this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Colts this year.

