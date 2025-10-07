Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Running back Blake Corum is looking at a matchup against the 29th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (146.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Blake Corum Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.54

40.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.30

0.30 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.73

10.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Corum is currently the 48th-ranked player in fantasy (206th overall), with 20.2 total fantasy points (4.0 per game).

During his last three games, Corum has delivered 8.2 total fantasy points (2.7 per game), running the ball 18 times for 87 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on -5 yards on two receptions (six targets).

The peak of Corum's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Tennessee Titans, a matchup in which he put up 10.4 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 5 carries, 44 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Blake Corum stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing one time for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Baltimore has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Ravens this year.

A total of five players have run for at least one touchdown versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

