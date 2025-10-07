Spencer Rattler Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattler will be up against the 26th-ranked passing defense of the New England Patriots (242.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Rattler for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Rattler this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Spencer Rattler Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Passing Yards: 176.86

176.86 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.90

13.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Rattler Fantasy Performance

With 73.9 fantasy points this season (14.8 per game), Rattler is the 21st-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 28th among all players.

During his last three games, Rattler has accumulated 569 passing yards (66-of-96) for three passing TDs with one pick, leading to 40.7 fantasy points (13.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 80 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The highlight of Rattler's fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, when he compiled 21.7 fantasy points with 14 rushing yards on four carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Spencer Rattler delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (11.5 points) in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals, passing for 214 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Patriots have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

New England has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

New England has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Patriots have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

New England has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this year.

Want more data and analysis on Spencer Rattler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.