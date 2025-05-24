Pacers vs. Knicks Eastern Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 25

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Indiana Pacers are slight 2-point favorites in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Pacers have a 2-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2 223 -134 +114

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pacers win (51.6%)

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 37 times in 82 games with a set spread.

The Knicks are 40-41-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 44 times this season.

Knicks games this year have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time (43 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Indiana owns a better record against the spread in home games (19-21-1) than it does in road games (18-22-1).

The Pacers have hit the over on the total in 22 of 41 home games (53.7%). They've done the same in away games, eclipsing the total in 22 of 41 matchups (53.7%).

Against the spread, New York has been better at home (21-19-1) than away (19-22-0).

Knicks games have finished above the over/under more often at home (23 times out of 41) than away (20 of 41) this year.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists. He is also sinking 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 42% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists per game. He is draining 52.5% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists per game. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.6 points, 3.2 boards and 3.7 assists. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

OG Anunoby averages 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.