Orioles vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

MLB action on Sunday includes the Baltimore Orioles playing the Colorado Rockies.

Orioles vs Rockies Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (45-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-76)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and COLR

Orioles vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-198) | COL: (+166)

BAL: (-198) | COL: (+166) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-114)

BAL: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-114) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 7-5, 4.54 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-4, 6.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Tomoyuki Sugano (7-5) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (0-4) will take the ball for the Rockies. Sugano's team is 9-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sugano's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-4). The Rockies have gone 1-6-0 against the spread when Gomber starts. The Rockies have a 1-6 record in Gomber's seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (61.6%)

Orioles vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Rockies reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-198) and Colorado as the underdog (+166) on the road.

Orioles vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -105 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -114.

Orioles vs Rockies Over/Under

Orioles versus Rockies on July 27 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Orioles vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has been listed as a favorite of -198 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 44 of 101 chances this season.

The Orioles are 41-60-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 25.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (25-72).

Colorado is 10-53 (winning only 15.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times this season for a 40-57-4 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have put together a 42-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 41.6% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 37 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .344.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has 82 hits and an OBP of .374, both of which lead the Orioles this season. He's batting .280 and slugging .451.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging in the majors.

Jackson Holliday leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.421) powered by 31 extra-base hits.

Cedric Mullins has 13 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Mullins heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up an on-base percentage of .329, a slugging percentage of .517, and has 98 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .283).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Goodman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Jordan Beck is batting .276 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Tyler Freeman is batting .308 with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Orioles vs Rockies Head to Head

7/25/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/1/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/31/2024: 7-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-5 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/30/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/26/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/25/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

