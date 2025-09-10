Orioles vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Thursday.

Orioles vs Pirates Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (67-77) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (64-81)

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SportsNet PT

Orioles vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | PIT: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | PIT: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)

BAL: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Orioles vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 3-7, 5.16 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 2-0, 2.70 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Cade Povich (3-7, 5.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (2-0, 2.70 ERA). Povich's team is 5-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Povich's team is 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates are 4-1-0 ATS in Oviedo's five starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-2 record in Oviedo's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (53.6%)

Orioles vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -142 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Pirates are -164 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +136.

Orioles vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Pirates on Sept. 11, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Orioles vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 27, or 46.6%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 10-8 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 60 of their 141 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 68-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 42.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (41-56).

Pittsburgh has a 23-40 record (winning just 36.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-77-6 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have a 75-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (139) this season. He has a .272 batting average.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is batting .250 with 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 92nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging in the major leagues.

Holliday heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Ryan Mountcastle has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.297/.372.

Colton Cowser is batting .206 with a .272 OBP and 34 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated 130 hits with a .408 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Pirates. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Oneil Cruz is batting .202 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 146th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Andrew McCutchen has accumulated an on-base percentage of .337, a team-best for the Pirates.

Tommy Pham is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Orioles vs Pirates Head to Head

9/9/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/7/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/5/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/14/2023: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/12/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/7/2022: 8-1 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-1 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/6/2022: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

